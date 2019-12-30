Quick links

Report: Two teams want to lure Jordan Jones away from Rangers

Olly Dawes
Jordan Jones of Rangers FC looks dejected after the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers winger Jordan Jones could have offers to leave Ibrox next month.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers winger Jordan Jones is attracting interest from both Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

It's claimed that Stoke are keen on Benfica's Chris Willock, but are also keen on Rangers winger Jones as they look for January help.

Middlesbrough are also thought to be keen, with the two Championship sides looking to negotiate a loan deal with Rangers.

 

It's not hard to connect the dots here; for Stoke, Jones would be reuniting with boss Michael O'Neill, having worked together in international football with Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough is not only Jones' hometown but also his former club, where he struggled to establish himself before joining Kilmarnock.

Either move is therefore appealing to Jones, and Rangers will now have to decide whether to let the 25-year-old spend the second half of the season away from Ibrox.

Jones only joined Rangers last summer having signed a pre-contract agreement in January, but he hasn't played since September 1st having injured himself whilst getting sent off against Celtic.

Steven Gerrard hasn't been able to see much of Jones in action, and may just feel that a stint out on loan may get him raring to go for Rangers in pre-season.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

