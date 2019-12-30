Report suggests Newcastle want Alfredo Morelos

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is reportedly a target for Newcastle United.

According to The Northern Echo, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been look at by Newcastle United – but they don't think the Ibrox side will sell.

It's claimed that Newcastle have looked at attacking options for the January transfer window, but fear they won't be able to land top targets.

Subscribe

Hull City have put a huge price tag on winger Jarrod Bowen, whilst Rangers are thought to be 'extremely reluctant' to sell striker Morelos in January.

That's no great surprise, as Rangers are firmly in a title race with Celtic, and have their best chance of winning the title since their demise in 2012.

Keeping Morelos is absolutely key to their hopes of winning the title, even if his disciplinary issues haven't completely disappeared, having been sent off against Celtic on Sunday.

The Colombian has smashed 76 goals in 126 games for Rangers, and it seems inevitable that he will end up in the Premier League at some point.

This report about Newcastle's interest comes just days after El Universal in Colombia reported that a Premier League side had failed with a €13million (£11million) bid for Morelos, which may well have been Newcastle.

They would have to pay much, much more to even make Rangers think about a deal though, and the chances of Steve Bruce landing Morelos in January seem very, very slim.