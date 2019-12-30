Quick links

Report suggests Newcastle want Alfredo Morelos

Olly Dawes
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers reacts after his team score during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is reportedly a target for Newcastle United.

According to The Northern Echo, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been look at by Newcastle United – but they don't think the Ibrox side will sell.

It's claimed that Newcastle have looked at attacking options for the January transfer window, but fear they won't be able to land top targets.

Hull City have put a huge price tag on winger Jarrod Bowen, whilst Rangers are thought to be 'extremely reluctant' to sell striker Morelos in January.

 

That's no great surprise, as Rangers are firmly in a title race with Celtic, and have their best chance of winning the title since their demise in 2012.

Keeping Morelos is absolutely key to their hopes of winning the title, even if his disciplinary issues haven't completely disappeared, having been sent off against Celtic on Sunday.

The Colombian has smashed 76 goals in 126 games for Rangers, and it seems inevitable that he will end up in the Premier League at some point.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox...

This report about Newcastle's interest comes just days after El Universal in Colombia reported that a Premier League side had failed with a €13million (£11million) bid for Morelos, which may well have been Newcastle.

They would have to pay much, much more to even make Rangers think about a deal though, and the chances of Steve Bruce landing Morelos in January seem very, very slim.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC reacts to his team's defeat after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

