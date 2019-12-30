Report: Steven N'Zonzi wants Premier League move amid claims Ancelotti is keen

Everton reportedly want midfielder Steven N'Zonzi.

According to Le10 Sport, Steven N'Zonzi wants a move to the Premier League despite interest from Lyon – and Everton could be keen.

It's claimed that Lyon are desperate to sign an experienced midfielder, but the problem is that N'Zonzi – their top target – fancies a move to England instead.

Chinese clubs want N'Zonzi too, but the Frenchman is seemingly keen on a return to the Premier League having last played in England back in 2015.

It's also noted that Carlo Ancelotti may be keen on bringing N'Zonzi to Everton, which would certainly fit in to what the 32-year-old is looking for in 2020.

N'Zonzi is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Roma, but could move on again in January, with a number of clubs seemingly interested in the 2018 World Cup winner.

Roma surely wouldn't cancel his spell in Turkey just to loan him out again, so any team looking to land N'Zonzi may need to sign him permanently.

Ancelotti is short of midfield options right now with Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes both out injured, and N'Zonzi – formerly of Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City – could fit the bill.

Tuttomercatoweb first reported Ancelotti's interest earlier this month, and with N'Zonzi seemingly wanting a Premier League move, it could all be aligning for Everton.