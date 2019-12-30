Quick links

Report names striker Manuel Pellegrini was pushing West Ham to sign in January

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini was given a considerable amount of money to spend during his time at the London Stadium.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at London Stadium on December 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Mail, Manuel Pellegrini was pushing West Ham United’s board to sign Gabigol from Flamengo in January.

West Ham had spent £45 million on Sebastian Haller in the summer, but Pellegrini felt that another attacker was needed in the new year.

Pellegrini had set his sights on Gabigol, but in doing so he reportedly aggravated West Ham’s board.

 

The Hammers parted company with Pellegrini yesterday, and it was suggested that his desire to sign Gabigol played a role in his dismissal.

West Ham’s board felt that Pellegrini needed to focus on getting the best out of his current squad, rather than lining up more expensive additions.

Gabigol could actually have been an exciting addition to the Hammers squad, as the £20 million striker (FC Inter News) has scored prolifically for Flamengo in Brazil.

However, it seems that West Ham’s interest in the forward is likely to have ended following Pellegrini’s departure.

Pellegrini had a very mixed record with his signings at the London Stadium, despite being a large amount of money to invest.

Most of West Ham’s signings over the summer have struggled so far this term, with the Hammers sat in 17th spot in the Premier League table currently.

David Moyes has already been placed in charge at the London Stadium now Pellegrini has left.

