Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: David Moyes already lines up first transfer target at West Ham United

John Verrall
Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Watford FC at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United boss David Moyes is said to be keen on Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea warming up before the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Sun, West Ham United’s new boss David Moyes wants Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Giroud has struggled for appearances at Chelsea this term, and could be available in January now.

With West Ham failing to find a prolific scorer this term, it has been suggested that Giroud is now a target.

 

Moyes has only just taken over at the Hammers, but could be given funds to spend next month, as the London side look to get away from trouble.

If Giroud was brought to West Ham he would be in competition with Sebastian Haller for a place up-front.

Haller was West Ham’s record signing in the summer, but he has found it difficult at the London Stadium so far.

David Martin of West Ham United saves a shot from Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019...

The powerful forward has suffered from a lack of service, but he also has not performed at the level expected of a player who cost such a large amount.

With West Ham now in real danger of relegation, it could be that bringing in Giroud would be a safe option.

Giroud is fully accustomed to the Premier League, and West Ham would know exactly what they were getting from the Chelsea forward if he was to join.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch