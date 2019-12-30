Report: David Moyes already lines up first transfer target at West Ham United

West Ham United boss David Moyes is said to be keen on Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

According to The Sun, West Ham United’s new boss David Moyes wants Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Giroud has struggled for appearances at Chelsea this term, and could be available in January now.

With West Ham failing to find a prolific scorer this term, it has been suggested that Giroud is now a target.

Moyes has only just taken over at the Hammers, but could be given funds to spend next month, as the London side look to get away from trouble.

If Giroud was brought to West Ham he would be in competition with Sebastian Haller for a place up-front.

Haller was West Ham’s record signing in the summer, but he has found it difficult at the London Stadium so far.

The powerful forward has suffered from a lack of service, but he also has not performed at the level expected of a player who cost such a large amount.

With West Ham now in real danger of relegation, it could be that bringing in Giroud would be a safe option.

Giroud is fully accustomed to the Premier League, and West Ham would know exactly what they were getting from the Chelsea forward if he was to join.