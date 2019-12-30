Report: Liverpool interested in Vitesse's Max Clark

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Vitesse Arnhem left back Max Clark.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are plotting a move for Vitesse Arnhem left back Max Clark in 2020.

It's claimed that the Reds have been impressed with Clark's play in the Eredivisie, with his crossing ability particularly attracting their interest.

Other top-flight clubs are thought to be interested in Clark, whilst Gareth Southgate is even keeping tabs on him for a potential England cap.

Clark has picked up a goal and three assists this season, and with 18 months left on his deal, Liverpool appear to be plotting a move for the 23-year-old.

Clark came up through the ranks of hometown club Hull City, but chose to leave for Vitesse in 2018 when his contract expired with the Tigers.

Now impressing in the Netherlands, Clark will surely return to England in the future, and a move to Liverpool may just be too good to ignore for him.

What's interesting is that Clark was coming through with Hull when Andrew Robertson was their first-choice left back, and a move to Anfield would see him reunite with the Scot.

It would of course mean that he would be backing up Robertson again, but with Adam Lewis seemingly not yet ready for first-team football, a move for a player like Clark – young, promising and cheap – makes a lot of sense.