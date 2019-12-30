Report: Euro club look at Rangers defender as potential replacement for 71-cap star

The good form of Ibrox star Borna Barisic is alerting European clubs to the Rangers man.

AC Milan and Roma are monitoring the situation of Rangers left-back Borna Barisic after his excellent performances for Steven Gerrard's side, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

The Gers defender was one of the club's top performers during Sunday's massive Scottish Premiership win over Celtic, just one of many crowd-pleasing displays so far this season.

The report states that Milan's potential sale of Ricardo Rodriguez means Barisic is now being tracked by the Italian giants, with Roma considering him as competition for veteran Aleksandar Kolarov.

Rodriguez, who has won 71 caps with the Swiss national side (Transfermarkt), is a wanted man ahead of January. The Daily Mail have reported this week that English Premier League side Watford have made contact about a potential purchase.

Wanted man for a reason

Barisic this season is living up to the potential many thought he had last summer before his disappointing debut campaign at Ibrox.

The Croatian international has created an excellent 13 assists so far in 2019/20 (Transfermarkt), two of which came in their biggest result of the season so far - a 2-1 win over Celtic at Celtic Park yesterday.

This latest reported interest from Italy is evidence of the reputation he is building in Glasgow.

Rangers though will likely be keen to keep a hold of him and capitalise on his rich vein of form.

If they're to follow-through on their status of title contenders then they simply need to keep the talented core of Gerrard's team together.

Could the lure of Serie A tempt Barisic into an early exit? It's possible, but he's shown no signs of being unhappy at Ibrox and has worked hard to earn his place in the first-team.

Nonetheless, it's a transfer rumour to watch over the coming weeks.