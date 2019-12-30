Report: Celtic face Dynamo Kiev battle for Andraz Sporar

Celtic face a new battle for striker Andraz Sporar.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic will now have to beat Dynamo Kiev to the signing of Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar.

It's claimed that the Ukrainian side are set to put forward a £3.5million bid for Sporar, in the hope of winning the race for his signature in January.

That's still shy of the £5million Slovan want, but it's an interesting first offer for the Slovakian side to consider as interest mounts in their goalscorer.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon confirmed to BBC Sport last week that talks had been held for Sporar, but no deal was particularly close to being done.

That means there is more than enough time for another club to come in, and Dynamo appear to be trying to swoop in and lure the forward over to Ukaine.

There are two interesting notes here, the first being that Dynamo's boss is the former Rangers ace Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko, meaning Celtic would be losing out to a former Old Firm rival if Dynamo do snatch Sporar.

The second is that Dynamo already have Slovenian winger Benjamin Verbic at the club, and may be hoping that he can help lure international teammate Sporar to Ukraine with him.

Sporar, 25, has hit 20 goals and five assists in 26 games this season, particularly impressing in the Europa League too, and Celtic may view him as the ideal support for Odsonne Edouard.

Celtic looked a little toothless in the 2-1 defeat to Rangers on Sunday, and bagging a goalscorer like Sporar would be ideal – but beating Dynamo won't be easy.