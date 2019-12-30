Report: Bristol City think they can sign Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United are reportedly set to lose Eddie Nketiah.

According to the Bristol Post, Bristol City are confident they can sign Eddie Nketiah, with Arsenal set to recall the Leeds United loanee.

It's claimed that Arsenal will recall Nketiah inside the next 48 hours, having grown frustrated with his lack of playing time at Leeds.

Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday are all thought to be keen, but Bristol City believe the groundwork they laid over the summer will help them win the race this time.

The Robins were pipped by Leeds to Nketiah's signature in August, despite highlighting the development of other youngsters – such as Tammy Abraham – under boss Lee Johnson.

Nketiah, 20, has only made one Championship start for Leeds, and that came in the 5-4 win over Birmingham City on Sunday, which could prove to be his final appearance for Leeds.

Arsenal are understandably annoyed, as they want to see Nketiah gaining valuable first-team experience, and maybe that will come at Ashton Gate.

With Benik Afobe – ironically, a former Arsenal striker – out for the season, Nketiah stands a real chance of featuring regularly for the Robins, though that rival Championship interest could put a spanner in the works.

Nketiah will be leaving Leeds regardless, meaning Marcelo Bielsa and co need to find another striker in January, in order to support Patrick Bamford in the club's push for promotion.