Report: Bristol City think they can sign Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United are reportedly set to lose Eddie Nketiah.

According to the Bristol Post, Bristol City are confident they can sign Eddie Nketiah, with Arsenal set to recall the Leeds United loanee.

It's claimed that Arsenal will recall Nketiah inside the next 48 hours, having grown frustrated with his lack of playing time at Leeds.

Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday are all thought to be keen, but Bristol City believe the groundwork they laid over the summer will help them win the race this time.

 

The Robins were pipped by Leeds to Nketiah's signature in August, despite highlighting the development of other youngsters – such as Tammy Abraham – under boss Lee Johnson.

Nketiah, 20, has only made one Championship start for Leeds, and that came in the 5-4 win over Birmingham City on Sunday, which could prove to be his final appearance for Leeds.

Arsenal are understandably annoyed, as they want to see Nketiah gaining valuable first-team experience, and maybe that will come at Ashton Gate.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United arrives ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Huddersfield,...

With Benik Afobe – ironically, a former Arsenal striker – out for the season, Nketiah stands a real chance of featuring regularly for the Robins, though that rival Championship interest could put a spanner in the works.

Nketiah will be leaving Leeds regardless, meaning Marcelo Bielsa and co need to find another striker in January, in order to support Patrick Bamford in the club's push for promotion.

Leeds United's Eddie Nketiah during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on September 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

