Report: Arteta has spoken to Adrien Rabiot about Arsenal move, Everton keen

Arsenal and Everton are reportedly keen on Adrien Rabiot.

According to Foot Mercato in France, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot – but Everton are keen too.

It's claimed that Arsenal are pushing to sign Rabiot, and both Raul Sanllehi and Arteta have approved making a move for the Frenchman.

The report even states that Arteta has managed to speak to Rabiot about a move over he festive period, telling him about the project he's planning at the Emirates Stadium. That would be somewhat tantamount to tapping up, so this part seems a little dubious, but Arteta may well have spoken to a representative rather than directly to Rabiot.

Rabiot allegedly wants to stay at Juventus, but he is at least interested in a move to Arsenal – and they're not the only Premier League team interested.

Everton are also believed to be keen, and have spoken to Veronique Rabiot – the midfielder's mother and agent – to register their interest.

What's interesting is that Rabiot made his Paris Saint-Germain debut under Carlo Ancelotti, and a move to Everton would give him a reunion with the Italian.

Rabiot would bring real quality to either side, with Arsenal possibly viewing him as a replacement for Granit Xhaka, whilst Everton should be eyeing up a new midfielder given that Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes are both out injured.

Still, the priority for Rabiot appears to be staying with Juventus, but if he becomes available in January, expect Arsenal and Everton to go head-to-head.