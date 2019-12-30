Report: Arsenal want Jerome Boateng in January

Arsenal are being linked with defender Jerome Boateng.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are interested in snapping up Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng in the January transfer window.

It's claimed that Boateng is on Arsenal's radar as they seek defensive reinforcements, with Mikel Arteta seemingly looking to lure him back to England.

Boateng may well be available given that he has only started eight Bundesliga games so far his season, and three Champions League games.

The German appears to be in decline now, but Arsenal may well see him as a player who can bring some solidity to their porous back line.

Boateng, 31, had a short spell in the Premier League having joined Manchester City in 2010, but was sold to Bayern just a year later.

Since then, Boateng has won seven Bundesliga titles, a Champions League and a World Cup, enjoying a stunning run of silverware to make himself one of the best defenders in Europe.

Boateng maybe isn't the defender he was a couple of years ago, but there may still be enough left in the tank for him to partner William Saliba moving forward, offering valuable experience without the rash moments of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Yet having just signed Luiz to an expensive deal, splashing out for another over-30 defender may not be the best plan, and Arsenal fans would be forgiven for wanting somebody a little younger.