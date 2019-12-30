Report: Arsenal and Chelsea both want Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly pursuing Brazilian ace Bruno Guimaraes.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in signing Atletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

It's claimed that Chelsea had been keen on Guimaraes before their transfer ban, and with that now lifted, they're back in for him.

Additionally though, Arsenal want Guimaraes because Granit Xhaka may leave for Hertha Berlin, with the Brazilian seemingly eyed up as his replacement.

Atletico Madrid and Benfica are also thought to be keen, meaning the two London rivals – who met in the Premier League on Sunday – may face a battle to sign Guimaraes.

Guimaraes, 22, has impressed for Paranaense since joining from Audax in 2017, with a strong loan move made permanent a year later.

A Brazil Under-23 international, Guimaraes is strong, quick and impressive on the ball, meaning he can serve as a holding midfielder or box-to-box player.

That may make him ideal as a Xhaka replacement, whilst he has major potential at just 22, so could be a real talent for Arsenal to pick up.

With Chelsea having a long-term interest in him though, this won't be an easy battle for Arsenal to win, and much may depend on Xhaka's situation.