Quick links

Arsenal

Chelsea

Premier League

Report: Arsenal and Chelsea both want Bruno Guimaraes

Olly Dawes
Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka gestures during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Arsenal at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England on December 1,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly pursuing Brazilian ace Bruno Guimaraes.

Mitsuki Saito of Shonan Bellmare and Bruno Guimaraes of Atretico Paranaense compete for the ball during the game between Shonan Bellmare and Athletico Paranaense at Shonan BMW Stadium...

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in signing Atletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

It's claimed that Chelsea had been keen on Guimaraes before their transfer ban, and with that now lifted, they're back in for him.

Additionally though, Arsenal want Guimaraes because Granit Xhaka may leave for Hertha Berlin, with the Brazilian seemingly eyed up as his replacement.

 

Atletico Madrid and Benfica are also thought to be keen, meaning the two London rivals – who met in the Premier League on Sunday – may face a battle to sign Guimaraes.

Guimaraes, 22, has impressed for Paranaense since joining from Audax in 2017, with a strong loan move made permanent a year later.

A Brazil Under-23 international, Guimaraes is strong, quick and impressive on the ball, meaning he can serve as a holding midfielder or box-to-box player.

Brazil's Athletico Paranaense Bruno Guimaraes (R) and Argentina's Boca Juniors Nicolas Capaldo battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores football match between Brazil's Athletico...

That may make him ideal as a Xhaka replacement, whilst he has major potential at just 22, so could be a real talent for Arsenal to pick up.

With Chelsea having a long-term interest in him though, this won't be an easy battle for Arsenal to win, and much may depend on Xhaka's situation.

Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka gestures during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Arsenal at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England on December 1,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch