Reiss Nelson should be dropped for Arsenal's next game

Dan Coombs
Reiss Nelson signs a new long-term contract at Arsenal at London Colney on August 31, 2018 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal's manager has a decision to make.

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach is presented to the press at Emirates Stadium on December 20, 2019 in London, England.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made pretty clear early on that he rates Reiss Nelson very highly.

The young winger has been selected in both of Arteta's games in charge.

It is good to see the new boss putting his faith in a young player who clearly needs game time. But Nelson's performances have not been great so far.

 

Arsenal have just one point from two games under Arteta and host Manchester United next.

It might be time to drop or rest Nelson and look at another option.

Against Chelsea he managed just 37 touches in 85 minutes, struggling to get in the game.

Reiss Nelson of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Nelson didn't attempt a shot at goal or create a chance, and he is still looking for his first league goal or assist this season.

Arsenal do have options, namely record signing Nicolas Pepe.

Leaving Pepe out could be justified if Nelson was seizing his chance. He hasn't done so yet.

Arteta might want to reconsider with United up next on New Year's Day.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012

