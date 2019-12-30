Reiss Nelson should be dropped for Arsenal's next game

Arsenal's manager has a decision to make.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made pretty clear early on that he rates Reiss Nelson very highly.

The young winger has been selected in both of Arteta's games in charge.

It is good to see the new boss putting his faith in a young player who clearly needs game time. But Nelson's performances have not been great so far.

Arsenal have just one point from two games under Arteta and host Manchester United next.

It might be time to drop or rest Nelson and look at another option.

Against Chelsea he managed just 37 touches in 85 minutes, struggling to get in the game.

Nelson didn't attempt a shot at goal or create a chance, and he is still looking for his first league goal or assist this season.

Arsenal do have options, namely record signing Nicolas Pepe.

Leaving Pepe out could be justified if Nelson was seizing his chance. He hasn't done so yet.

Arteta might want to reconsider with United up next on New Year's Day.