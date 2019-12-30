Rangers star Morelos has a simple message for his critics

Rangers star was red carded in Old Firm win.

Alfredo Morelos was sent off as Rangers beat Celtic 2-1.

Unlike his previous red card in 2019 against Celtic, this came at the end of the match with the game already won.

Morelos' red was for an alleged dive which saw him pick up a second booking.

He infuriated Celtic fans with even Rod Stewart taking a pop at him on social media.

Morelos had a simple message in response to his critics, urging them to be quiet.

Morelos is still looking for his first goal against Celtic, and has two red cards against them to his name.

Rangers won 2-1 with goals from Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic, with Odsonne Edouard scoring in between.

Rangers have cut the gap at the top of the Premiership to just two points.