Rangers star Morelos has a simple message for his critics

Dan Coombs
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen prior to the Betfred League Cup Quarter Final at Firhill Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers star was red carded in Old Firm win.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers reacts after his team score during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Alfredo Morelos was sent off as Rangers beat Celtic 2-1.

Unlike his previous red card in 2019 against Celtic, this came at the end of the match with the game already won.

Morelos' red was for an alleged dive which saw him pick up a second booking.

 

He infuriated Celtic fans with even Rod Stewart taking a pop at him on social media.

Morelos had a simple message in response to his critics, urging them to be quiet.

 
 
 
Morelos is still looking for his first goal against Celtic, and has two red cards against them to his name.

Rangers won 2-1 with goals from Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic, with Odsonne Edouard scoring in between.

Rangers have cut the gap at the top of the Premiership to just two points.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks from the pitch after being sent off near the end of the game during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

