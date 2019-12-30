Rangers fans respond to Fraser Aird message on Twitter

Fraser Aird, once of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers, has apologised on Twitter for his actions during the Celtic win.

Fraser Aird has apologised on Twitter for his actions during Rangers' win at Celtic on Sunday.

The Gers beat Neil Lennon's side 2-1 to move two points behind the Scottish Premiership leaders, who have played one game more.

It was a massive win for Rangers who won away at Celtic for the first time in nine years.

Understandably, fans of the light Blues were euphoric and the same applies to former Ibrox man Aird.

The Canada-born winger, who came through the club's academy, was standing among the away fans at Parkhead and television cameras caught him aiming an offensive gesture toward the Hoops' support.

The 24-year-old has since left his club Cove Rangers as a result of the gesture, and the man himself has apologised on Twitter.

Here's how Gers supporters responded:

Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pXfN2NUKHW — Michael Seafarer (@MichaelSeafarer) December 30, 2019

Don’t apologise to nobody san, no surrender ✊ — Stu (@boag22) December 30, 2019

No apology no surrender watp — Kieran Power (@kprfc84) December 30, 2019

Stay Staunch ✊ — PSF (@P_S_F) December 30, 2019

Fraser Aird. We loved it!!! — thecontrarian (@Larousse1968) December 30, 2019

Ridiculous reaction to this ‍♂️ — Merk (@rfcmark26) December 30, 2019

I'm sure we can find it in our hearts to forgive you — Steely (@OhItsSteely) December 30, 2019

Aird, a lifelong Rangers fan, officially left the club in 2017 after originally joining as a teenager in 2011.