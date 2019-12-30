Phil Parkinson confirms Ben Alnwick is training with Sunderland

Sunderland are taking a look at goalkeeper Ben Alnwick.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed to The Sunderland Echo that goalkeeper Ben Alnwick is training with the club.

The Sun on Sunday (29/12, p55) has reported that Alnwick was a target for Sunderland, having left Bolton Wanderers just a few days ago.

With his contract ripped up, Alnwick is free to join a new club when the January transfer window opens, and Sunderland could be an option.

The 32-year-old came up through the Sunderland ranks before earning a 2007 move to Tottenham Hotspur, with many predicting a big future for him.

Yet after struggling to make the grade with Spurs and going out on loan seven times, Alnwick ended up heading to Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient, Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers.

An experienced stopper with Football League experience, Alnwick could offer competition for Jon McLaughlin and Lee Burge, whilst he knows boss Parkinson from their time together at Bolton.

Now, Parkinson has confirmed that Alnwick is indeed training with Sunderland, noting that he lives in the area so it was an easy move to make.

However, Parkinson played down the possibility of a full-time reunion, suggesting that a goalkeeper isn't a priority given that Sunderland have McLaughlin, Burge and youngster Anthony Patterson.

“Ben has been coming in and doing a bit of training, he lives local, he has settled his contract with Bolton,” said Parkinson. “I know Ben well. It's always good to have extra keepers on the training pitch. He is a good lad to have around.”

“We have other priorities, we have two good keepers and young Patto as well. We have other areas we are looking to improve the squad in,” he added.