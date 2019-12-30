Pep Clotet says Birmingham should be proud to have scored four times against Leeds

Birmingham lost 5-4 against Leeds.

Pep Clotet manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on October 04, 2019 in...

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet was as frustrated as any boss would be to see his side lose 5-4 with an own goal in injury time.

The Blues were beaten by Leeds United, who move top of the table with the victory.

Leeds had the best defensive record in the Championship and Birmingham managed to score past them four times.

 

Clotet told the club website he was proud his team managed to do that, even if he was frustrated about the result.

He said: "We managed to come back to a team like Leeds United three times, and to score four goals against them is something that should fill the players with a lot of pride.

"But I am not satisfied with the result. We just want to shorten the distance between us and Leeds United this season and we showed that we can contend for something strong, as soon as we get better of course."

The final score during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

This was Leeds' first win in four games and puts them back on track.

Even with the four goals conceded their defence remains the joint best in the league with 20 goals against, level with Brentford.

17th placed Birmingham shipping five goals was not as surprising. They have now allowed 40 goals against them this season, three more than bottom placed Wigan.

Pep Clotet Head Coach of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City at KCOM Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Hull, England.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

