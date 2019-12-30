Pep Clotet says Birmingham should be proud to have scored four times against Leeds

Birmingham lost 5-4 against Leeds.

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet was as frustrated as any boss would be to see his side lose 5-4 with an own goal in injury time.

The Blues were beaten by Leeds United, who move top of the table with the victory.

Leeds had the best defensive record in the Championship and Birmingham managed to score past them four times.

Clotet told the club website he was proud his team managed to do that, even if he was frustrated about the result.

He said: "We managed to come back to a team like Leeds United three times, and to score four goals against them is something that should fill the players with a lot of pride.

"But I am not satisfied with the result. We just want to shorten the distance between us and Leeds United this season and we showed that we can contend for something strong, as soon as we get better of course."

This was Leeds' first win in four games and puts them back on track.

Even with the four goals conceded their defence remains the joint best in the league with 20 goals against, level with Brentford.

17th placed Birmingham shipping five goals was not as surprising. They have now allowed 40 goals against them this season, three more than bottom placed Wigan.