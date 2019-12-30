Pat Nevin lauds Rangers man as 'one of the best' after win against Celtic

There was drama in both halves as Rangers beat Celtic on Sunday.

Pat Nevin has lauded Allan McGregor as 'one of the best' after he saved a penalty during Rangers' 2-1 win over Celtic in the Premiership on Sunday.

The former Scottish player stated that there have 'always' been questions regarding McGregor's ability to 'dominate' his area, as his penalty save yesterday was crucial in Rangers securing all three points at Parkhead.

Subscribe

McGregor has been a key player for Steven Gerrard's side since his return to the club, as there is a great mix of experience and inexperience within the squad.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (29/12/19 at 2:30 pm), former Scotland winger, Nevin, praised McGregor for his penalty save and how he did everything right to stop Ryan Christie from opening the scoring.

"He's a fabulous goalkeeper, isn't he McGregor," Nevin told BBC 5 Live. "He is known as a shot-stopper. He is known as one of the best in the business as a shot-stopper.

"Question marks have always been raised about whether he can dominate his area like someone like Forster can. It was in the corner [Christe's penalty], it was with power, he has to go the right way, he has to have a strong wrist, and he had all those things. He got a little bit lucky that it bounced to a Rangers player who was falling in."

McGregor's save is even more crucial now because not long after that penalty stop, Ryan Kent would go down the other end to open the scoring for his side.

The game was full of drama as the away side secured a vital three points heading into the winter break, with Steven Gerrard's side now two points behind their rivals in the table, with a game in hand.

Rangers were in a not so dissimilar situation last season, but they will be hoping to show that they have learnt from the indifferent performances and results they produced during the second half of that campaign.