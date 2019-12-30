Own It app explained: BBC's new technology protects children and their wellbeing online!

In an age where internet safety is one of parents' greatest concerns, it's no surprise that technology has swooped in to attempt to remedy the situation.

But whoever thought the saviour would be the BBC?

The Beeb have created a new app called Own It which looks to promote the safety and wellbeing of kids online. Many have attempted projects like this before, but will Own It be a success?

We've taken to the app to get to grips with how it works.

SUPER HERO: Greta Thunberg named TIME's Person of the Year

How can we help children experience the positives of being online?



HRH The Duke of Cambridge on the importance of children’s digital wellbeing and how the BBC Own It app is helping.#BBCOwnIt | @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/W2Eocy2hMd — BBC (@BBC) November 30, 2019

What is the Own It app?

Intended for first-time phone users, it's a guide for newbies to the online community. The BBC describes the app as part of their "commitment to supporting young people in today's changing digital environment."

They also add that the app's aim is to help young people "grow into confident, positive and happy digital citizens."

Although the promotion for the app largely features young adults, the app is aimed at 8 to 12 year olds.

It's got the glowing endorsement of Prince Wills and Kate, so they must be doing something right!

How does the Own It app work?

The Own It app functions with self-reporting and machine learning. There are two major components to the app.

First is a special keyboard which you need to instal onto your mobile phone device. The keyboard uses technology to read the wording and content of the messages or searches your children are sending. It will then analyse their mood and state of wellbeing and offer supportive messages in return.

The Own It tech intervenes in moments when the user might be feeling worrisome, sad, unkind or sharing personal information they shouldn't.

The other element to the app is more fun, as it's comprised of videos, quizzes and games. The machine learning still works in this section, learning more about the users interests and personality.

SEE ALSO: Worzel Gummidge has fans curious about cake!

But is it all a bit too dystopian?

Some may be worried this technology is all a bit too 1984 for their liking, however the BBC have put frameworks in place to make sure Own It is highly sensitive.

Everything typed using the custom Own It keyboard is processed in the app and then discarded - nothing is stored and nothing gets passed back to the BBC.

The only data that leaves the phone is analytics data to show the BBC and service providers how it is used. You can also switch of analytics reporting if you so wish. All personal and private information stays stored in the app for as long as it is used.

SEE ALSO: Naseem Shah is quickly becoming one of Pakistan's cricket icons at the age of just 16

Download BBC's Own It app on the App Store or GooglePlay now.