Our View: Leeds striker could be set for shock start, 15 months after last game

The Leeds United striker hasn't made a senior appearance in a competitive game for well over a year.

Leeds United have a huge game on Wednesday and Marcelo Bielsa has two big worries.

The Whites go to West Brom for a top-of-the-table Championship clash and victory would give Bielsa's side a three-point cushion at the summit.

Problem is, who is going to score the goals for Leeds at The Hawthorns?

Eddie Nketiah looks set to be recalled by Arsenal, while Patrick Bamford is an injury concern after sitting out the 5-4 win at Birmingham City on Sunday.

There is no other established striker in Bielsa's senior squad and it makes you wonder whether the Argentine could bring Ryan Edmondson back into the fold.

The 18-year-old forward hasn't made a senior appearance for United in 15 months but he has been enjoying red-hot form for the Under-23s.

If Bielsa needs a striker on Wednesday, and it looks very much like he will, then Edmondson might be the obvious player to bring back into the senior squad.

He is still very raw, but there's undeniable potential there and it'll be fascinating to see how he does if he gets the nod.

Another potential option is Tyler Roberts, who joined Leeds as a striker, but Bielsa has been using him as a number 10 for the past 12 months and he's only after just back from a hamstring problem.

There are no brilliant options to spearhead the attack this week, but Edmondson might be the best of the lot.