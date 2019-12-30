Quick links

Our View: Comments from £56m player should excite Arsenal fans

Shane Callaghan
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes pictures after a training session at London Colney on August 23, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal fans should be excited by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comments.

Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang complain to referee Craig Pawson during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in...

This time last week, Arsenal fans were understandably concerned about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future.

After all, the Gabon international is only contracted to the Gunners for another 18 months and with a transfer window on the horizon, it wouldn't be a surprise if clubs tried to lure him away.

Plus, there are rumours swirling around that Aubameyang - who hit 50 goals for Arsenal quicker than Thierry Henry - is not overly keen to extend his contract in North London.

But if his comments about Mikel Arteta are anything to go by, Arsenal fans should be excited about keeping him.

 

Arteta's side lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea on Sunday in a game that they could and should have won, with the Blues scoring twice in the last seven minutes.

The Spaniard has only won one point from his two Premier League games in charge since replacing Unai Emery, but Aubameyang is clearly buoyed by working alongside the new head coach.

Speaking after the game, Aubameyang said via The Star: "If you analyse our display against Bournemouth closely, you can see tactically the changes that Mikel made. His message to the players was clear and well received. It was about attitude and commitment.

"It’s exciting for us because it’s so different to everything we have done and experimented with before. It is a new dawn and you can feel how positive everyone is at the club about it.”

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach is presented to the press at Emirates Stadium on December 20, 2019 in London, England.

Aubameyang, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, is clearly looking forward to this 'new dawn' and maybe, just maybe, he might sign a new deal after all.

Arsenal spent £56 million on signing him almost two years ago [BBC Sport] and he certainly scores goals at the frequency of a £56 million striker.

He is a monumentally big player for the club and fans should be a lot more optimistic about keeping him than they were prior to Arteta's arrival.

(L) Alex Lacazette celebrates scoring the 1st Arsenal goal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

