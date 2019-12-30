Our View: Comments from £56m player should excite Arsenal fans

Arsenal fans should be excited by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comments.

This time last week, Arsenal fans were understandably concerned about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future.

After all, the Gabon international is only contracted to the Gunners for another 18 months and with a transfer window on the horizon, it wouldn't be a surprise if clubs tried to lure him away.

Plus, there are rumours swirling around that Aubameyang - who hit 50 goals for Arsenal quicker than Thierry Henry - is not overly keen to extend his contract in North London.

But if his comments about Mikel Arteta are anything to go by, Arsenal fans should be excited about keeping him.

Arteta's side lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea on Sunday in a game that they could and should have won, with the Blues scoring twice in the last seven minutes.

The Spaniard has only won one point from his two Premier League games in charge since replacing Unai Emery, but Aubameyang is clearly buoyed by working alongside the new head coach.

Speaking after the game, Aubameyang said via The Star: "If you analyse our display against Bournemouth closely, you can see tactically the changes that Mikel made. His message to the players was clear and well received. It was about attitude and commitment.

"It’s exciting for us because it’s so different to everything we have done and experimented with before. It is a new dawn and you can feel how positive everyone is at the club about it.”

Aubameyang, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, is clearly looking forward to this 'new dawn' and maybe, just maybe, he might sign a new deal after all.

Arsenal spent £56 million on signing him almost two years ago [BBC Sport] and he certainly scores goals at the frequency of a £56 million striker.

He is a monumentally big player for the club and fans should be a lot more optimistic about keeping him than they were prior to Arteta's arrival.