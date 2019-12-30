Quick links

'Nooo', 'Not this farce': Some Rangers fans left unhappy by club's Monday update

John McGinley
A general view of the stadium during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.
Rangers have called for VAR to be introduced to Scottish football following decisions that have gone against the Ibrox club.

Some Rangers supporters are not happy with the prospect of video technology being used in Scottish football, despite some decisions that have gone against them over the last month.

In a statement released on Monday, the Ibrox side laid out a number of incidents they feel would have been ruled in their favour had the VAR system been used.

They claimed that on December 4th, striker Alfredo Morelos should have been awarded a penalty instead of a free-kick after an Aberdeen foul, before noting that Celtic players were in an offside position when scoring their winner in the League Cup final.

The club also feels that the effort Steven Gerrard's side conceded on Sunday should not have stood, with replays showing a Celtic shot deflecting off of the arm of Odsonne Edouard before going into the back of the net.

Rangers Managing Director Stewart Robertson said on the club's official website: "This is not a criticism of referees because they often have to perform under very difficult conditions and in a highly emotive environment, as do our players and coaches.

"The speed at which the modern game is played also means it is extremely difficult to make split-second calls with the degree of certainty required.

"We believe the introduction of VAR would help referees enormously and reduce the number of wrong decisions which sometimes have a dramatic effect on the outcome of matches."

 

However, having seen how the system has been used in England this season, some Ibrox fans are less than happy about seeing it north of the border.

There have been controversies almost every weekend regarding the way it has been implemented into Premier League matches, with marginal offside calls, delays and in-stadium confusion all adding up to less than ideal circumstances.

Should Scottish football steer clear of it all?

These Rangers supporters think so, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on it all today...

