Never-seen-before Arsenal striker sends message on Twitter

The teenage Arsenal prospect is making big progress.

Tyreece John-Jules seems to have a bright future ahead of him at Arsenal.

The 18-year-old was promoted to senior training when Freddie Ljungberg took over from Unai Emery on a caretaker basis last month and earlier in December.

But despite training with Arsenal's big hitters, the academy prospect was never included in a matchday squad.

However, that changed on Sunday when newly-appointed head coach Mikel Arteta named him in the squad for yesterday's visit of Chelsea.

John-Jules never made it off the bench, but even being on the bench represents progress.

Here's what the Gunners teen posted on Twitter this evening and how fans responded:

Arsenal have a huge game on Wednesday as Manchester United visit North London.

The problem for John-Jules is that he has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette ahead of him in the pecking order.

There aren't many strikers around who would get a game with that level of competition, let alone 18-year-old strikers.

But Arteta's side host Leeds United in an FA Cup game early in 2020 and it'll be interesting to see if the Spaniard gives John-Jules a debut then.