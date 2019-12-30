Quick links

Never-seen-before Arsenal striker sends message on Twitter

Tyreece John-Jules of Arsenal challenges Hayden Carter of Blackburn during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.
The teenage Arsenal prospect is making big progress.

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates scoring Arsenal's 3rd goal during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.

Tyreece John-Jules seems to have a bright future ahead of him at Arsenal.

The 18-year-old was promoted to senior training when Freddie Ljungberg took over from Unai Emery on a caretaker basis last month and earlier in December.

But despite training with Arsenal's big hitters, the academy prospect was never included in a matchday squad.

However, that changed on Sunday when newly-appointed head coach Mikel Arteta named him in the squad for yesterday's visit of Chelsea.

 

John-Jules never made it off the bench, but even being on the bench represents progress.

Here's what the Gunners teen posted on Twitter this evening and how fans responded:

Arsenal have a huge game on Wednesday as Manchester United visit North London.

The problem for John-Jules is that he has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette ahead of him in the pecking order.

There aren't many strikers around who would get a game with that level of competition, let alone 18-year-old strikers.

But Arteta's side host Leeds United in an FA Cup game early in 2020 and it'll be interesting to see if the Spaniard gives John-Jules a debut then.

