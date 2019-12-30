Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Mikel Arteta admits he needs to help Arsenal player regain his confidence

John Verrall
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno was at fault for the first goal which his side contended yesterday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Mikel Arteta has told Football London that he needs to help Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno regain his confidence.

Leno made a mistake which gave Chelsea a route back into the game yesterday, as Arsenal sunk to a 2-1 defeat in the London derby.

The Gunners looked to be in a commanding position in the match after Pierre Emerick Aubameyang headed home to give them the lead.

But Jorginho scored late on from a corner, after Leno missed his attempted punch clear, before Tammy Abraham knocked in the winner.

 

And Arteta admits that he will now have to restore Leno’s confidence, which has taken a knock.

"He will be down,” Arteta admitted.

“When an error costs the team points, it's harder so we'll have to lift him. He's done a really good job since he joined this football club and we have to respect that. We need him on board, bring the confidence back and that's it.”

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Leno has been one of Arsenal’s outstanding performers this season, even though he has been overworked.

His error yesterday came at just the wrong time, as Arsenal looked to be closing in on an important three points.

The Gunners defeat means that Arteta is still looking for his first win since taking charge.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch