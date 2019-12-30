Mikel Arteta admits he needs to help Arsenal player regain his confidence

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno was at fault for the first goal which his side contended yesterday.

Mikel Arteta has told Football London that he needs to help Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno regain his confidence.

Leno made a mistake which gave Chelsea a route back into the game yesterday, as Arsenal sunk to a 2-1 defeat in the London derby.

The Gunners looked to be in a commanding position in the match after Pierre Emerick Aubameyang headed home to give them the lead.

But Jorginho scored late on from a corner, after Leno missed his attempted punch clear, before Tammy Abraham knocked in the winner.

And Arteta admits that he will now have to restore Leno’s confidence, which has taken a knock.

"He will be down,” Arteta admitted.

“When an error costs the team points, it's harder so we'll have to lift him. He's done a really good job since he joined this football club and we have to respect that. We need him on board, bring the confidence back and that's it.”

Leno has been one of Arsenal’s outstanding performers this season, even though he has been overworked.

His error yesterday came at just the wrong time, as Arsenal looked to be closing in on an important three points.

The Gunners defeat means that Arteta is still looking for his first win since taking charge.