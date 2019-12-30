Quick links

Mesut Ozil sends message to Arsenal fans after Chelsea defeat

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal embraces Mesut Ozil of Arsenal as he is substituted off during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on...
Arsenal star can't hide his disappointment.

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was unable to hide his disappointment after the Gunners lost to Chelsea.

 

The home side let a lead slip to lose 2-1 to Frank Lampard's side and fall even further behind the Blues.

Mesut Ozil started the game in another show of faith from new manager Mikel Arteta.

He is calling on the fans to get behind the team for the upcoming fixture against Manchester United.

The fixture list has not been kind to new Arsenal boss Arteta, with a tricky away visit to Bournemouth followed by two tough  home games.

Arsenal are in a tough run of form and do not look themselves. A win over Manchester United could help lift the side's fragile confidence.

Whether or not to stick with Ozil is a decision Arteta has to make. 

He's clearly in Arteta's favoured line up, but after playing twice in three days, Arsenal have to re-assess his fitness and look at their alternatives.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal in action with Mateo Kovacic and Fikayo Tomori of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019...

