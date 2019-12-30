Quick links

Martin Keown claims Liverpool star who Jurgen Klopp 'doesn't want to play' is absolutely 'outstanding'

John Verrall
Joe Gomez in action during an England training session at St. George's Park on October 7, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been given a run of games, with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip out injured.

Joseph Gomez of Liverpool gestures during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Martin Keown has failed Liverpool defender Joe Gomez on Match of the Day 2, which was broadcast by the BBC last night.

Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners over Wolves yesterday, as Jurgen Klopp’s side extended their unbeaten run.

Wolves actually gave Liverpool a scare at Anfield, as they put in such a strong display.

However, Nuno’s men couldn’t find a way past Liverpool in the end.

 

And Keown was so impressed by the way that Gomez and Virgil van Dijk performed alongside each other at the heart of the Reds’ defence.

“I think these are the best two available, I think they are as good as anything you are ever going to see in the Premier League. They’re magnificent,” Keown said.

“It’s not just their pace, but their ability to pass balls.

“Gomez, I don’t know what it is because Southgate doesn’t want to play him. Quite often Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want to play him. But he steps in, punches it into midfield, he’s the next one on the block. Outstanding!”

Joe Gomez of England controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League football match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium in London on September 8, 2018.

Gomez has struggled for game time at Liverpool this term, but injuries to both Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have given him an opportunity now.

Gomez actually started the campaign as Liverpool’s first choice to partner Van Dijk, but he was quickly replaced by Matip, and since he has found it hard to break back in.

The England international is certainly taking his chance now though.

And Gomez will hope to keep his place in Liverpool’s starting line-up over the coming weeks, even when Klopp has a fully fit side to pick from.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

