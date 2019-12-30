Martin Keown claims Liverpool star who Jurgen Klopp 'doesn't want to play' is absolutely 'outstanding'

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been given a run of games, with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip out injured.

Martin Keown has failed Liverpool defender Joe Gomez on Match of the Day 2, which was broadcast by the BBC last night.

Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners over Wolves yesterday, as Jurgen Klopp’s side extended their unbeaten run.

Wolves actually gave Liverpool a scare at Anfield, as they put in such a strong display.

However, Nuno’s men couldn’t find a way past Liverpool in the end.

And Keown was so impressed by the way that Gomez and Virgil van Dijk performed alongside each other at the heart of the Reds’ defence.

“I think these are the best two available, I think they are as good as anything you are ever going to see in the Premier League. They’re magnificent,” Keown said.

“It’s not just their pace, but their ability to pass balls.

“Gomez, I don’t know what it is because Southgate doesn’t want to play him. Quite often Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want to play him. But he steps in, punches it into midfield, he’s the next one on the block. Outstanding!”

Gomez has struggled for game time at Liverpool this term, but injuries to both Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have given him an opportunity now.

Gomez actually started the campaign as Liverpool’s first choice to partner Van Dijk, but he was quickly replaced by Matip, and since he has found it hard to break back in.

The England international is certainly taking his chance now though.

And Gomez will hope to keep his place in Liverpool’s starting line-up over the coming weeks, even when Klopp has a fully fit side to pick from.