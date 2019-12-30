Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp delivers his verdict on Anfield's atmosphere yesterday

Liverpool managed to pick up a 1-0 win against Wolves in their last outing.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised the atmosphere that was created at Anfield yesterday on Sky Sports.

Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners over Wolves in their most recent outing, as they took another step closer to winning the Premier League.

With Manchester City slipping up against Wolves, Liverpool were presented with the chance to go 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and they seized their opportunity.

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the game, as the Reds continued their unbeaten streak.

And Klopp was delighted to hear that complacency certainly hasn’t set in at Anfield yet.

"I think our fans are exactly like the team is," Klopp said. "They are not interested at the moment. They do not want to celebrate now. I liked how the fans were today. Really in the game. This was a game where the crowd can be nervous. They weren't. That is good. We are a unit. We fight until somebody says we have enough points.”

Liverpool have been leading the Premier League before, only to slip up, so the cautiousness of their fans to celebrate is understandable.

However, the Reds are in such a commanding position now that only a huge dip in form would stop them from finishing on top of the pile come May.

Liverpool are next in action on Thursday, when they host a dangerous Sheffield United side.