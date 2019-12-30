Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa provides Patrick Bamford fitness update

Leeds United ran out winners at the weekend, but they were without Patrick Bamford's services against Birmingham City.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that he thinks Patrick Bamford could be fit enough to feature in his side’s next match against West Bromwich Albion, but that is far from a certainty yet.

Leeds travel to the Hawthorns on New Year’s Day in arguably their biggest game of the season so far.

Leeds take on second placed West Brom, and they will be hoping to have Bamford available again.

The striker was sidelined for the Whites’ game yesterday against Birmingham City.

Leeds actually didn’t miss Bamford’s scoring ability too much, as they still managed to hit the back of the net five times, in their 5-4 victory victory over the Blues.

However, Bielsa will want his top scorer back on Wednesday.

And the Argentine boss is hoping that Bamford will be fit enough to start, although it is not definite yet.

“I cannot say yes, but I think he's going to be with us,” Bielsa said.

If Leeds can get a victory over West Brom it will strengthen their grip on top spot, while denting their nearest rival’s chances of promotion.