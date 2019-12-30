Quick links

Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa provides Patrick Bamford fitness update

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United ran out winners at the weekend, but they were without Patrick Bamford's services against Birmingham City.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that he thinks Patrick Bamford could be fit enough to feature in his side’s next match against West Bromwich Albion, but that is far from a certainty yet.

Leeds travel to the Hawthorns on New Year’s Day in arguably their biggest game of the season so far.

Leeds take on second placed West Brom, and they will be hoping to have Bamford available again.

 

The striker was sidelined for the Whites’ game yesterday against Birmingham City.

Leeds actually didn’t miss Bamford’s scoring ability too much, as they still managed to hit the back of the net five times, in their 5-4 victory victory over the Blues.

However, Bielsa will want his top scorer back on Wednesday.

Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Birmingham,...

And the Argentine boss is hoping that Bamford will be fit enough to start, although it is not definite yet.

“I cannot say yes, but I think he's going to be with us,” Bielsa said.

If Leeds can get a victory over West Brom it will strengthen their grip on top spot, while denting their nearest rival’s chances of promotion.

