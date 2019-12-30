Lee Dixon raves about Arsenal player after defeat to Chelsea

Arsenal suffered a late defeat to Chelsea in Mikel Arteta's first home game in charge of the club.

Lee Dixon has raved about Lucas Torreira's display during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday as he claimed that the midfielder was 'everywhere'.

Mike Arteta suffered a defeat in his first home game in charge of Arsenal, as Dixon labelled Bernd Leno and his goalkeeping mistake for Jorginho's equaliser as 'unusual'.

Whilst Leno has been a standout performer for Arsenal in what has been a pretty disastrous season for them, he has been pretty error-prone during 2019, and it proved to be costly as Tammy Abraham would seal all the points for his side after Chelsea had levelled the scores.

But Jorginho was very lucky to still be on the pitch as referee Craig Pawson opted against issuing a second yellow card to the player for his pull back on Matteo Guendouzio.

Nonetheless, this was ex-Arsenal man, Dixon, sharing his thoughts on Arsenal's performance, as he was pretty pleased with the early signs under Arteta:

Lots better shape today for @Arsenal Defence had some protection for an hour. Torriera was everywhere best I’ve seen him play. Goalkeeping mistake unusual. Then a ‘revert to type’ goal conceded very disappointing. Hope Chambers is not too bad — Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) December 29, 2019

There's no doubt that Arsenal's energy levels off the ball were a lot better against Frank Lampard's men and they will feel hard done by that they didn't walk away from the game with something to their name.

But this is still early days under Arteta, and if he can get this type of reaction out of his players without hardly having any training sessions with his players then it bodes well for the fans and what the future holds.

The games are still coming thick and fast during this festive period as a Premier League New Year's day clash awaits Arsenal on Wednesday before they take on Championship high-flyers Leeds United in the FA Cup.