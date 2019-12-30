Kris Commons names 'completely reborn' Rangers star as best in Scotland in his position

Ibrox defender Borna Barisic has been heavily praised by one of Scotland's prominent pundits.

Sky Sports pundit Kris Commons believes that Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is the best in his position in the country, writing in his Scottish Daily Mail column (30/12 print edition, page 16 Verdict supplement).

Barisic had a disappointing first season at Ibrox after being signed by Steven Gerrard in the summer of 2018.

Subscribe

Fitness problems and a lack of consistency even left some questioning whether he had a future at the club, much like failed signing Eros Grezda.

However, the Croatian international has responded with an excellent six months in a Rangers jersey, which all culminated in a two-assist performance against rivals Celtic on Sunday.

Commons has been left stunned by his transformation and now thinks he's playing at a level beyond all others in Scotland.

Writing in his Scottish Daily Mail column (30/12 print edition, page 16 Verdict supplement), he said: "Celtic's front four were quiet and subdued yesterday. James Tavernier had Johnston in his pocket, while Borna Barisic looks a player completely reborn.

"The Croatian has gone from almost being out the door at Ibrox to now being the best left-back in the country.

"Celtic have to hold their hands up and admit they have been outplayed over the two Old Firm games we’ve seen this month."

Earned praise

Barisic has indeed been one of the stand-out players in Scottish football this season and there isn't really anyone who can lay claim to be playing better than him right now.

With 13 assists in all competitions, he's been a consistent force in Steven Gerrard's starting eleven and doesn't look like being shifted anytime soon.

Sunday's match at Celtic Park will surely fill him with even more confidence ahead of the second half of the season too.

The way he's come back from the brink at Ibrox is rightfully being commended by Commons.