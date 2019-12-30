Jurgen Klopp praises two Liverpool players' efforts vs Wolves

Liverpool can't stop winning.

Liverpool's relentless march to the title rolled on with a victory against Wolves.

The Reds rotated their side to cope with the intense fixture schedule and this meant a start for Adam Lallana.

Lallana acquitted himself well and he was one of two players who manager Jurgen Klopp picked out to commend for their hard work, along with Georginio Wijnaldum.

Klopp told Liverpool's official website: "My God, Adam Lallana and Gini what they played today effort-wise, miles-wise, was really great."

Lallana made a telling contribution in his 66 minutes on the pitch, providing the assist for Mane's winner.

He also praised James Milner and Naby Keita for helping Liverpool to settle the game after being brought on.

Liverpool remain clear at the top of the table courtesy of the 1-0 win, with Sadio Mane's goal separating the two sides.

It caps an unbeaten start to the 2019/20 season in which the Reds have dropped just two points.

Every Liverpool player is chipping in and Lallana's contribution is emblematic of this.

The Reds host Sheffield United next, who they beat 1-0 at Bramall Lane earlier in the season.