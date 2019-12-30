Death of composer Jonathan Rhys Hill has fans heartbroken - The Trial of Christine Keeler on BBC One

His contribution to the recent series is worth cherishing.

The death of composer Jonathan Rhys Hill broke the hearts of family, friends and fans of his wonderful work earlier in November.

Many admirers learned of the new news through social media, with a Facebook post from SongLink & Cuesheet reading: "Very sad to hear about the sudden passing of Film/TV composer Jonathan Rhys Hill last week aged only 36. He was signed to Faber Music and had only just finished the score for major new BBC1 series The Trial of Christine Keeler which starts soon. A great loss to the industry, RIP."

This was posted on Tuesday, November 26th 2019.

Of course, the comment section is full of people paying their respect, with one expressing: "Good grief, what a shock! So very young. May he RIP..."

The Trial of Christine Keeler

As the above post suggests, he had recently finished work on scoring The Trial of Christine Keeler.

This British TV series is a thoroughly engaging treatment of the Profumo affair in the sixties.

It arrived on BBC One on Sunday, December 29th 2019 and has already attracted both praise and controversy. Amongst the cast, we have Sophie Cookson (she plays Christine Keeler), Emilia Fox (Valerie Profumo), Chloe Harris (Paula), Ellie Bamber (Mandy Rice-Davies), Ben Miles (John Profumo) and more.

It's comprised of six episodes in total, with Jonathan acting as composer across the entire series.

Remembering Jonathan Rhys Hill

His work on The Trial of Christine Keeler has already attracted praise, but there's more where that came from.

According to IMDb, he worked on a 2015 episode of ITV Exposure titled Britain's Secret Slaves, as well as the TV documentary Des Pardes that same year.

Then, in 2018, he worked on TV series The Long Song, a period drama which earned numerous BAFTA nominations.

Praising his talents, Faber Music writes in his biography: "Jonathan’s passion for literature is evident in his compositional style. A natural storyteller in his use of themes and instrumentation, Jonathan writes with a distinct musical and dramatic depth."

Jonathan Rhys Hill: Fans mourn composer's death

A number of people have taken to Twitter to pay their respects.

Here are a selection of tweets:

Very sad to see the pictorial tribute to composer Jonathan Hill at the end of the @bbc trialofchristinekeeler credits last night. My ex @CedarsAcad pupil passed away far too young. Love to Phil, Angela and the family. — Mark Huckle (@Piranfilms) December 30, 2019

I was very sad to hear Jonathan Hill, a talented composer and uni peer of mine, had died. Please donate to this brilliant charity where he volunteered https://t.co/7YARmtKxp9 — Jack Sommers (@jack_sommers) December 9, 2019

I have just watched The Trial of Christine Keeler. I paused the credits to find out who the scored composer was, I then saw his obituary at the end of the credits.

R.I.P.



Jonathan Rhys Hill Death : Beloved Composer Passed Away. https://t.co/HxmJYRVVY9 — Javier (@JavierLondonUK) December 30, 2019

