Joe Willock explains what Mikel Arteta has installed into Arsenal

Willock came on in the second half as Arsenal allowed Chelsea to take the three points.

Arsenal's Joe Willock spoke to the club's official website about new boss Mikel Arteta and what he has brought to the team since his appointment.

The Spaniard got his tactics right early on in his home debut against Chelsea but the Gunners ruined all their hard work in the final seven minutes of normal time to allow their London rivals to take all three points.

Speaking about the new boss after the game, Joe Willock insists that the squad fully believe in Arteta and explained what he has installed into the side since taking over the club about a week ago.

He said: "He’s installed energy, he’s installed being there for each other and different tactics. I thought we did it in the first half and the first 15 minutes of the second half but we pushed back and they got on top of us so it’s really disappointing."

He continued: "We all believe in him, we all listen and we all try to put the tactics he does in training on to the pitch. It’s evident we tried to do it in the first half, but it’s a long journey, we’ve only had a week with him and we’re all looking forward to working with him."

The energy around the club as well as on the pitch has been entirely different since the Spaniard took charge of the side against Bournemouth on Boxing Day. Arsenal have looked a lot sharper and have shown the willingness to dictate the game, something that wasn't evident under Unai Emery.

With 18 games still left to be played in the league, Arsenal have a lot to play for but it is looking increasingly unlikely that they will manage to make it into the top four. The Europa League could well be their best route to get back into the Champions League but it is hard to argue that they aren't on the right path under their new boss.