Jamie Carragher praises Trent-Alexander Arnold after Liverpool beat Wolves

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been outstanding for Liverpool so far this season.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold showed 'real quality' during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

In what was a controversial game because of a number of VAR decisions, Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points and finished 2019 unbeaten at Anfield in all competitions.

Alexander-Arnold was his usual best on the right-hand side, as he would have been pleased that he helped the Reds to three points and a clean sheet in what was a really tough game.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (29/12/19 at 6:30 pm), Carragher stated that Alexander-Arnold still needs to improve from a defensive standpoint, but he was his Man of the Match against Wolves.

"I don't think it has been a game that has been full of great quality," Carragher told Sky Sports. "Both teams haven't been at their best, as you would say about most of the teams at this time of the season.

"But he [Alexander-Arnold] has been the one when he at times he has had the ball, he has shown real quality in his delivery. Threatening going forward. At times we always say the same thing, he could still improve defensively. And maybe fortunate to get away with it a couple of times today."

Alexander-Arnold seems to be getting better and better this season, as it could be argued that he has been Liverpool's best player this season.

In midweek, the England international arguably produced his best performance in a Liverpool shirt when Jurgen Klopp's side demolished the second-best side in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, the Reds are 13 points clear of Brendan Rodgers men at the top of the table and they will be hoping to add another three points to their name when they take on Sheffield United on Thursday.