Jamie Carragher fan responds to Everton fans who disagree with him

John Verrall
David Moyes poses for a portrait as he is unveiled as the new manager of West Ham United at The London Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, England.
Everton fans have mocked the appointment of David Moyes at West Ham United.

David Moyes (L) and Stuart Pearce of West Ham United try to get their message to the players during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wigan Athletic and West Ham United at DW...

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Everton fans should be far more supportive of David Moyes.

Moyes was confirmed as West Ham United’s new manager yesterday, and the announcement was greeted with mockery from many Everton supporters.

 

Moyes was actually linked with the Everton job, before it was given to Carlo Ancelotti, but the response from fans to the rumours was very negative.

And Carragher feels that Everton supporters should be far more respectful of the Scottish boss.

Moyes may have performed a good job at Everton during his time at Goodison Park, but his career hasn’t been as successful since.

The experienced boss will now need to win over West Ham supporters, as his arrival has not gone down well.

West Ham need to turn their form around, as they are currently in real danger of the drop.

The Hammers are sat just one point above the relegation zone, with their next match coming against Bournemouth.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

