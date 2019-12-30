Jamie Carragher fan responds to Everton fans who disagree with him

Everton fans have mocked the appointment of David Moyes at West Ham United.

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Everton fans should be far more supportive of David Moyes.

Moyes was confirmed as West Ham United’s new manager yesterday, and the announcement was greeted with mockery from many Everton supporters.

Moyes was actually linked with the Everton job, before it was given to Carlo Ancelotti, but the response from fans to the rumours was very negative.

And Carragher feels that Everton supporters should be far more respectful of the Scottish boss.

Yeah, we were fighting relegation every season under Walter Smith & lost 3-0 at Boro in the cup before he come in. We started challenging for Europe nearly every season he was here, finished above Liverpool in his last 2 seasons on a limited budget but he’s too negative!! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 29, 2019

What have you won since?? Spending 100’s of millions. He did a brilliant job at Everton & the stick he gets off supporters is baffling considering how bad it was before he came in. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 29, 2019

Moyes may have performed a good job at Everton during his time at Goodison Park, but his career hasn’t been as successful since.

The experienced boss will now need to win over West Ham supporters, as his arrival has not gone down well.

West Ham need to turn their form around, as they are currently in real danger of the drop.

The Hammers are sat just one point above the relegation zone, with their next match coming against Bournemouth.