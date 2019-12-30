Quick links

Ian Wright raves about 'fantastic' Chelsea player after yesterday's win

John Verrall
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea ran out winners at the Emirates Stadium with Frank Lampard's side coming from behind to claim the three points.

Ian Wright has told Match of the Day 2, which was broadcast on the BBC, that Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was ‘fantastic’ against Arsenal.

Abraham scored Chelsea’s winner against the Gunners, as they came from behind to claim the three points at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international striker showed great sharpness in the box in the final minutes to put the ball through Bernd Leno’s legs and help his side grab the three points.

But it was Abraham’s hold-up play which really caught Wright’s eye.

 

“Tammy was fantastic today. People kind of give him a bit of stick for this [his ability to bring others into play], but his hold-up play was fantastic today,” Wright said.

“Once they did get themselves going he looked more and more dangerous.”

Abraham has taken on board some criticism from failing to score in Chelsea’s biggest games this season, but his goal against Arsenal yesterday should help to silence the doubters.

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea gestures during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Abraham now has 12 goals to his name in the Premier League, with Lampard’s faith in the youngster being proven correct.

Chelsea’s win over Arsenal has helped them to strengthen their grip on fourth spot, with the Blues now four points clear of their nearest rivals, Manchester United.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

