Ian Wright names Arsenal player he wants Mikel Arteta to sell

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi came on as a substitute in their game against Chelsea yesterday.

Ian Wright has told Match of the Day Two, which was broadcast by the BBC, that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needs to sell Shkodran Mustafi.

Mustafi came on as a substitute during Arsenal’s defeat to Chelsea yesterday, and he did not cover himself in glory.

Chelsea’s winner saw Tammy Abraham take three touches in the box, before firing home, with Mustafi not putting enough pressure on him.

And Wright felt that Mustafi looked scared of the Chelsea forward throughout the second-half.

“Mustafi was absolutely petrified of him [Abraham],” Wright fumed.

“You have got someone like Arteta coming in but there’s nothing you can do to coach a defender of his experience now, those are the type of players he’s got to be looking to get rid of.”

Arsenal showed plenty of promise against Chelsea yesterday, but they ultimately suffered another defeat.

Arteta knew before taking the job that tightening up Arsenal’s defence was going to have to be one of his priorities at the Emirates Stadium, and he has seen the work he has to do already.

Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in either of the games he has taken charge of so far.

Unfortunately for Wright, he could have to see plenty more of Mustafi in the coming weeks, as Calum Chambers looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury.