Graeme Souness comments on Steven Gerrard's wild celebrations after Rangers win at Celtic

Rangers recorded their first win at Celtic in nine years on Sunday.

Graeme Souness brilliantly claimed that 'this is a job that gets to you' as he watched Steven Gerrard celebrate in a wild fashion after Rangers secured a dramatic win over Celtic on Sunday.

Rangers hadn't won at Celtic in nine years, and only recently, they were beaten in the League Cup final, which they would have deemed unlucky from their part.

Subscribe

But they produced arguably their best performance under Gerrard since he joined the club, as they closed the gap at the top of the table to two points.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (29/12/19 at 3:00 pm), Souness shared a comment that many would perhaps agree with as he watched Gerrard's passion explode on the Parkhead pitch.

"That is a job that gets to you," Souness told Sky Sports.

Souness wasn't the only one reacting to Gerrard's celebrations, as former England striker, Gary Lineker, sarcastically claimed on his personal Twitter that he thinks that Gerrard is 'quite pleased' with that win against their Old Firm rivals:

Big win for @RangersFC and Steven Gerrard in the Old Firm derby. Think he’s quite pleased. pic.twitter.com/iQLWH3npib — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2019

After that dramatic match, Scotland will hibernate and enter into a winter break, where a big month awaits both Old Firm duo.

The transfer window is set to open next month and both Rangers and Celtic will be looking to bolster their squads in one way or another.

SEE ALSO: Kris Boyd argues with fellow Sky pundit and aims dig at Celtic during Rangers showdown

Whether they go down the road of securing permanent signings or loan signings, competition, depth and just general quality will be needed as the Premiership title race is seemingly heading to the last day of the season.