Garth Crooks praises Everton's Calvert-Lewin and Kean partnership

Everton are back to winning ways.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an impressive brace in a 2-1 away win over Newcastle.

The young forward has sparked into life in December and is now up to eight goals for the season.

BBC pundit Garth Crooks praised Calvert-Lewin's performance and also highlighted Carlo Ancelotti's choice to play Moise Kean up alongside him.

Speaking to BBC Sport he said: "Carlo Ancelotti's arrival can only be good for Everton and Calvert-Lewin. He's put Burnley and Newcastle to the sword in a matter of days.

"I also think it was an inspired decision by Ancelotti to play Moise Kean alongside Calvert-Lewin. This could develop into quite a partnership."

Kean is still looking for his first Premier League goal since signing for Everton.

But it is hard to judge him when this was only his third Premier League start.

Playing alongside Calvert-Lewin he will get chances and so long as one of them is scoring the goals Everton need, there is no need for fans to worry.

Everton have climbed up to 10th in the table after flirting with a relegation battle under Marco Silva.