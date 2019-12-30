Quick links

Garth Crooks praises Everton's Calvert-Lewin and Kean partnership

Dominic Calvert-Lewin before the pre-season friendly match between Everton and Valencia at Goodison Park on August 4, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Everton are back to winning ways.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on December 26, 2019...

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an impressive brace in a 2-1 away win over Newcastle.

The young forward has sparked into life in December and is now up to eight goals for the season.

BBC pundit Garth Crooks praised Calvert-Lewin's performance and also highlighted Carlo Ancelotti's choice to play Moise Kean up alongside him.

 

Speaking to BBC Sport he said: "Carlo Ancelotti's arrival can only be good for Everton and Calvert-Lewin. He's put Burnley and Newcastle to the sword in a matter of days.

"I also think it was an inspired decision by Ancelotti to play Moise Kean alongside Calvert-Lewin. This could develop into quite a partnership."

Kean is still looking for his first  Premier League goal since signing for Everton.

But it is hard to judge him when this was only his third Premier League start.

Playing alongside Calvert-Lewin he will get chances and so long as one of them is scoring the goals Everton need, there is no need for fans to worry.

Everton have climbed up to 10th in the table after flirting with a relegation battle under Marco Silva.

Everton unveil new manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park on December 23, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

