Frank Lampard shares what Jody Morris told him about Tariq Lamptey during Chelsea's match yesterday

Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, as they came from behind to pick up the three points.

Frank Lampard has told Football London that he asked Chelsea assistant Jody Morris whether Tariq Lamptey had what it takes to cope in the first-team before bringing him on yesterday.

Lamptey made his Chelsea debut at the Emirates Stadium, and he helped the Blues turn things around against Arsenal.

Chelsea were behind when Lamptey was introduced, but his attacking runs from right-back were crucial to inspiring the comeback.

And Lampard said that Morris, who worked with Lamptey at youth level, spoke very highly of Lamptey before the youngster came on.

“I'd seen him when I was doing my coaching badges and you do a lot of hours with the academy and youth team,” Lampard said.

“I saw him train a lot and I know he has a different dimension as a right-sided wing back.

"He has pace, low centre of gravity and can go by people. Of course he wants to work on his end product and all the last bits.

“My question to Jody when he came on was whether he had got the confidence and personality to deal with this, a tough game with responsibility to try and turn it. Jody said 'yeah, no problem.'

“When he drove inside and slipped Tammy in I thought it was a great example of someone coming on and being fearless. Sometimes that's what you get with youth.”

Lamptey faces a tough task to earn regular football at Chelsea, as he has to compete with both Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James for a spot in the Blues’ team, but he managed to prove his quality yesterday.

The right-back could now be given more opportunities in Chelsea’s senior squad before the season is out, after proving his worth yesterday.

Chelsea’s win over Arsenal has strengthened their grip on fourth spot, after a poor run of form.

The Blues are next in action on New Year’s Day, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion.