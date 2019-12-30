Frank Lampard shares what happened in Chelsea dressing room which disappointed him

Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners against Arsenal yesterday, and Frank Lampard was delighted to see the fight in his side.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has told Football London that he hated how quiet his side were in the dressing room after their recent defeat to Everton.

Chelsea were beaten 3-1 by Everton at Goodison Park earlier this month, as Duncan Ferguson led them to victory.

During that contest Chelsea were outfought, and Lampard was left frustrated with his side’s dejected response after the game.

However, Lampard saw a much improved reaction from his Chelsea team against Arsenal yesterday.

Chelsea went in at the break 1-0 against Arsenal, but their players showed their resilience to turn things around.

Goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham provided Chelsea with the three points.

And Lampard revealed that he saw much more fight in his team this time around.

"The response in the second half was everything I wanted,” Lampard said. “We have been rightly questioned recently. Everton away would be a good one, a team that had life breathed into them by a new manager and we didn’t react and it was quiet after that game in the dressing room and I did not like that, and some of our home games recently were lacking something.

"This is not a turning point, it is only a turning point if we show it going forward, but we showed we can have a right go and win a game in a different way.”

Chelsea’s win over Arsenal was huge for them, as they re-established their grip on fourth spot.

Chelsea are now four points clear of Manchester United, with their next match coming against Brighton & Hove Albion.