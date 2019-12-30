Who is Francesca Mills? Worzel Gummidge star wins hearts as Earthy Mangold

The latest take on this childhood classic is a genuine delight.

The unexpected hit over the festive period was undoubtedly Worzel Gummidge, thanks to a stellar cast featuring Francesca Mills.

Looking back on when the project was first announced, it was met with moans and groans everywhere. When you're adapting a childhood classic, there will always be plenty to declare the decision tiresome and uninspired. However, this two-episode reimagining was anything but.

The first episode arrived on BBC One on Thursday, December 26th, with the second and final outing airing the following day. As Boxing Day approached a close, audiences - both sceptical and intrigued - gather around the telly to tune in and ended up being pleasantly surprised. Fusing timely themes with light-hearted thrills, Mackenzie Crook (The Detectorists) did a fantastic job as the titular talking scarecrow.

He had a daunting task on his hands tackling the role arguably perfected by Doctor Who actor Jon Pertwee back in the late seventies and early eighties, but this is certainly an accomplished new take.

Francesca Mills: Worzel Gummidge

Of course, he had great company joining him along the way!

India Brown and Thierry Wickens were the heart and soul as Susan and John, but the show boasts an irresistibly eccentric ensemble, including Francesca Mills as Earthy Mangold.

The character has long been Worzel's love interest and it was great to see her reintroduced this time around as his best friend.

According to Scope, Francesca said back in 2015: "I do think all short actors want to try and break down the idea that short actors can’t be used for ‘tall’ acting jobs." Reflecting on this, it's great to see that the actress has gone on to tackle some terrific roles since then.

So, where have we seen her before?

.@FrannMills @Worzeltv I enjoyed watching Worzel Gummidge over Christmas, it was brilliant and beautifully shot. My favourite character was the lovely Earthy Mangold, played brilliantly by Francesca Mills. If I was a scarecrow I hope Earthy would be my best friend too. — Andrew Hartshorn (@AndrewHartshorn) December 29, 2019

Francesca Mills: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in the 2010 short Boxbeat.

Since then, she has starred in the TV series Off Their Rockers (she played Prankster) and the 2016 comedy sequel Zoolander 2 (Elfin Huntress) starring Ben Stiller, Will Ferrell and more.

However, her greatest role to date came in 2018 in the hit series Harlots, in which she played Cherry Dorrington.

It's not all screen work though and as The Stage notes, she trained in musical theatre, performed in numerous plays and made her professional musical debut in Bryony Kimmings’ A Pacifist’s Guide to the War on Cancer back in 2016.

Also, you Star Wars fans out there will be thrilled to learn that she worked as a creature and droid puppeteer on 2015's The Force Awakens. Not bad at all!

Please do watch the second #WorzelGummidge film this evening. Along with #TheGreenMan you will also meet this absolute beauty, Worzel’s best friend #EarthyMangold played by the phenomenal @FrannMills This was day1 of the shoot, the love and laughter lasted throughout pic.twitter.com/oDUXUc1lOF — Kristian Smith (@SpecialK_Tweets) December 27, 2019

We hope you enjoyed Worzel Gummidge!

