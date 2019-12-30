Quick links

Everton fans laugh at what David Moyes has already said as West Ham United boss

David Moyes poses for a portrait as he is unveiled as the new manager of West Ham United
West Ham United have placed David Moyes in charge at the London Stadium for the second time in his career.

West Ham United's Scottish manager David Moyes

Everton fans have mocked David Moyes, after his first comments as West Ham United boss yesterday.

Moyes claimed that it was good to be ‘home’ at West Ham on the club's official website, after his appointment was officially confirmed.

The Scot has been in charge at West Ham once before, but his period at the helm lasted just seven months.

And Everton supporters have laughed off Moyes calling West Ham his ‘home’, after he spent 11 years with them earlier in his career.

Moyes’s task at West Ham looks to be a tough one, as his appointment has not gone down well.

Hammers fans have failed to see the ambition in appointing Moyes, who has already been let go by them once.

West Ham are currently in 17th place in the Premier League table, with the London side badly out of sorts over recent months.

