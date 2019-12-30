'Dwight Gayle for me': Leeds fans react to Graham Smyth's Twitter update

Leeds United are reportedly set to lose Eddie Nketiah, whose parent club Arsenal want him back.

It looks like Eddie Nketiah's time at Leeds United may be coming to an end.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Arsenal are set to recall the 20-year-old striker after struggling for regular football under Marcelo Bielsa in West Yorkshire.

Sunday's win at Birmingham City represented Nketiah's full debut but he has still only managed 450 minutes of Championship football since arriving at Leeds in August.

That's an average of 28 minutes per game and Arsenal, according to The YEP, are bringing him back to North London with a view to loaning him out elsewhere from January onward.

It leaves Leeds with a problem.

Bielsa only has Patrick Bamford by way of viable alternatives up front, though the English striker has been spearheading the Whites' attack virtually all season long.

Even still, a replacement is massively important for Leeds, and here's how some fans of promotion-chasing United reacted on Twitter:

