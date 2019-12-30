Quick links

David Sullivan explains why West Ham re-appointed David Moyes

David Moyes poses for a portrait as he is unveiled as the new manager of West Ham United at The London Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, England.
West Ham have re-appointed David Moyes.

West Ham have replaced Manuel Pellegrini with David Moyes.

This is Moyes second stint at the club and co-chairman David Sullivan claims it was a simple decision to bring the Scot back.

 

Explaining the decision via West Ham's official website, Sullivan believes Moyes will be able to make a smooth transition back into management at the club.

He said: "David proved in his short time with the club that he was capable of getting results and we believe that he will start moving the Club in the right direction once again.

"We are delighted to welcome David back – he knows the club well and he built strong relationships during that time which will be crucial for the work that needs to be done going forward."

Moyes has been out of work since leaving West Ham in 2018.

The team are in a dire situation at the moment, sitting in 17th place.

Manuel Pellegrini's side fell apart after an unusually bright start to the season and it was clear a change was needed.

Whether Moyes is the right man or not, is a topic fans may not agree with the board on.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

