Club 'in talks' to sign Leeds-linked striker who Klopp loves - report

Leeds United were linked with the Liverpool hitman earlier this season.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool and Swansea City have opened talks over the latter signing Leeds United-linked Rhian Brewster on loan.

The 19-year-old Reds hitman has struggled for first-team chances during his breakthrough season at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool manager admitted via The Independent last summer that he 'loves the boy' but Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi are ahead of Brewster in Klopp's pecking order.

As a result, a short-term stint away from Merseyside is important for Brewster's development.

And The Guardian have reported that Swansea are speaking to the Reds' hierarchy about him.

Leeds were linked earlier this season [The Mirror] but the player and Swans boss Steve Cooper have history.

Cooper and Brewster won the Under-17 World Cup together with England a couple of years ago and the South Welsh side believe that their past makes them favourite to sign the Liverpool gem, say The Guardian.