Quick links

Leeds United

Liverpool

Premier League

Championship

Club 'in talks' to sign Leeds-linked striker who Klopp loves - report

Shane Callaghan
Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United were linked with the Liverpool hitman earlier this season.

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool and Swansea City have opened talks over the latter signing Leeds United-linked Rhian Brewster on loan.

The 19-year-old Reds hitman has struggled for first-team chances during his breakthrough season at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool manager admitted via The Independent last summer that he 'loves the boy' but Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi are ahead of Brewster in Klopp's pecking order.

As a result, a short-term stint away from Merseyside is important for Brewster's development.

 

And The Guardian have reported that Swansea are speaking to the Reds' hierarchy about him.

Leeds were linked earlier this season [The Mirror] but the player and Swans boss Steve Cooper have history.

Cooper and Brewster won the Under-17 World Cup together with England a couple of years ago and the South Welsh side believe that their past makes them favourite to sign the Liverpool gem, say The Guardian.

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool looks on during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League second leg semi finals match against Barcelona at Melwood on May 06, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch