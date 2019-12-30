Charlie Nicholas shares who'll finish higher Everton or Newcastle United

Everton recorded three points at Newcastle United over the weekend.

Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Everton will finish above Newcastle United this season because they have 'more goals' in them than Steve Bruce's side.

The Sky Sports pundit also suggested that Everton striker, Cenk Tosun, could be sold in January, which could help the Merseyside club dip into the market next month and sign another attack-minded player.

Over the weekend, Everton recorded all three points at Newcastle, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin continuing his good run, as he netted a brace at St James' Park.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News (28/12/19 5:20 pm), former Arsenal striker, Nicholas, shared why the Toffees will finish above Newcastle in May.

"I think Everton will," Nicholas told Sky Sports. "I think Everton have got far more choices. We touched on it, would they go into the market and buy another centre-forward? We have to remember Tosun is still there also. I'd think they still tried to unload him.

"But Everton, I would say, are weaker defensively than Newcastle. But there are more goals in Everton for me, so I would say Everton."

That win on Saturday meant that Everton moved above Newcastle in the table, with Carlo Ancelotti's side sitting 10th in the table level on points (25) with the north east outfit, but ahead on goal difference.

At the start of the season, many would have backed Everton, who were then managed by Marco Silva, to finish above the Magpies because they were being backed to finish in a European place.

But now that looks unlikely now but given the criticism, Steve Bruce received when he was first appointed, he is overachieving with this Newcastle squad, as Ancelotti will be hoping his presence can help the Toffees finish as high as possible this term.