Celtic fan Rod Stewart congratulates Rangers on win, angry with one player

Dan Coombs
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers have shaken up the title race.

Celtic and Rangers fans at the start of the match between Celtic and Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on September 10, 2016...

Rangers won away at Celtic to liven up the title race in Scotland with an impressive performance.

 

The Gers were the better team, winning 2-1 and have cut the gap at the top to just two points.

 

Celtic fan Sir Rod Stewart sent a message congratulating Rangers, while hitting out at striker Alfredo Morelos.

Morelos was sent off in injury time after picking up a second booking for diving.

Morelos was a constant thorn in Celtic's side, but he did not manage to score.

He has never scored against Celtic and this will be a real source of frustration for him.

Finally getting an away win over Celtic at least allows him to smile, and he will just face a one game ban for his red card.

Perhaps 2020 will be the year he finally breaks his duck.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers and James Forrest of Celtic battle for possession during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

