Celtic fan Rod Stewart congratulates Rangers on win, angry with one player

Rangers have shaken up the title race.

Rangers won away at Celtic to liven up the title race in Scotland with an impressive performance.

The Gers were the better team, winning 2-1 and have cut the gap at the top to just two points.

Celtic fan Sir Rod Stewart sent a message congratulating Rangers, while hitting out at striker Alfredo Morelos.

Morelos was sent off in injury time after picking up a second booking for diving.

Congratulations @RangersFC.

Could have gone either way .

Would someone please tell Morelos to just stand up and play football?

If he must dive please go to the nearest swimming pool.



- Sir Rod — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) December 29, 2019

Morelos was a constant thorn in Celtic's side, but he did not manage to score.

He has never scored against Celtic and this will be a real source of frustration for him.

Finally getting an away win over Celtic at least allows him to smile, and he will just face a one game ban for his red card.

Perhaps 2020 will be the year he finally breaks his duck.