Carlo Ancelotti claims Everton player Marco Silva barely ever picked is actually 'really good'

Everton striker Cenk Tosun is still waiting for his first appearance under Carlo Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti has told the Liverpool Echo that he thinks Everton striker Cenk Tosun is a ‘really good’ player, despite his struggles for game time this season.

Tosun has failed to be a starter under any of Everton’s three managers this term, with the Turkish forward often overlooked.

Marco Silva played Tosun just four times in the Premier League during his time in charge this season, while Duncan Ferguson only brought him on as a substitute once.

Ancelotti is yet to pick Tosun during his time in charge either.

But the Italian boss insists that the forward is still a threat in front of goal for him, and he is happy with Everton’s striking options.

“Up-front, we have top strikers,” Ancelotti said. “We also have Cenk Tosun who is a top scorer and really good, we have Moise Kean, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.”

Tosun’s wait for a start at Everton looks set to continue, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in excellent form of late.

Calvert-Lewin has three goals in the two games which Ancelotti has taken charge of so far, meaning his place in the team looks safe.

Everton are next in action in two days’ time, when they take on Manchester City.