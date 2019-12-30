Cambridge United fans respond to Tottenham Hotspur's Jack Roles' tweet

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jack Roles has impressed on loan in League Two.

Cambridge United fans are urging Jack Roles to stay with them until the end of the season and not return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs loaned out Roles to Cambridge at the start of the campaign, but his current stint with the League Two club is due to expire at the start of next month.

As it stands Roles will return to Spurs, where he could be loaned out to a club at a higher level.

However, Cambridge fans are desperate for the youngster to stay with them, especially after he scored the winner against Morecambe in their latest match.

Hope you are staying to see the season out @JackRoles_ — nathan stokes (@nathanstokes08) December 29, 2019

Stayyyyyy — Jay (@__Jayyyyyyy__) December 29, 2019

I wish we could keep you Jack! Thank you, thank you, thank you. — JulieLP (@plumbjulie74) December 29, 2019

Only quality player on the pitch today — Jordan Cox (@jord96cufc) December 29, 2019

Hope you can stay with us until the end of the season — Julian Lowe (@JloweJulian) December 29, 2019

Just till the end of the season — The Artist (@mattpaynter) December 30, 2019

Extend your loan Rolesy I beg — Luke Jenkins (@LukeJenko4) December 30, 2019

Come on Jack, stay at Cambridge! Who wants to play for Spurs anyway lol — theonlycolin (@theonlycolin1) December 30, 2019

Roles has played regularly at Cambridge, and he has impressed during his time in League Two.

The central midfielder does appear to have the ability to play at a higher level, but he is guaranteed regular action if he does stick around at Cambridge.

Roles has now scored five goals in 16 League Two games since joining Cambridge.

Spurs’s plans for Roles are currently unclear, but he is a youngster who they have high hopes for in the future.