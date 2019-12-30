Quick links

Cambridge United fans respond to Tottenham Hotspur's Jack Roles' tweet

Jack Roles of Tottenham Hotpur celebrates scoring during the Checkatrade Trophy South Group A match between Gillingham and Tottenham Hotspur at The Valley on October 9, 2018 in London,...
Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jack Roles has impressed on loan in League Two.

Cambridge United fans are urging Jack Roles to stay with them until the end of the season and not return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs loaned out Roles to Cambridge at the start of the campaign, but his current stint with the League Two club is due to expire at the start of next month.

 

As it stands Roles will return to Spurs, where he could be loaned out to a club at a higher level.

However, Cambridge fans are desperate for the youngster to stay with them, especially after he scored the winner against Morecambe in their latest match.

Roles has played regularly at Cambridge, and he has impressed during his time in League Two.

The central midfielder does appear to have the ability to play at a higher level, but he is guaranteed regular action if he does stick around at Cambridge.

Roles has now scored five goals in 16 League Two games since joining Cambridge.

Spurs’s plans for Roles are currently unclear, but he is a youngster who they have high hopes for in the future.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

